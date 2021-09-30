Nicolas Cage will not watch his new film “Pig”

Critics praise the film in every way, but the actor has his own principled position.

Nicolas Cage is again on top: the last film with his participation, “The Pig” by Michael Sarnoski, critics praise with might and main, heaping such epithets as “smart”, “meaty” and “touching”. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, a picture of a truffle hunter who has been robbed of his beloved pig by malefactors now has an impressive 97% rating, with only three negative reviews against 101 positive.

Cage himself, however, does not intend to watch his next masterpiece. This is his principled position, which he explains as follows:

“Yes, I was told that this is a good movie, that people like it, but I tried exclusively for the sake of the audience. For me personally, to come to the premiere and sit there with everyone would be too much. Too strange and repulsed – purely psychologically. “

Cage, by the way, is far from the only actor who, for one reason or another, avoids admiring himself on the screen. At various times, for example, Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks and Emma Stone have also admitted that they have never seen their own films.

The next project with Nicholas Cage, obviously claiming to be a cult status (and in recent years those have appeared regularly: “Color from Other Worlds”, “Mandy”, “Willie’s Wonderland”), by all primary signs is “The Unbearable Weight of Enormous Talent” where the actor plays himself.

Source: screenrant.com