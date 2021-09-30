Nicolas Cage’s Leather Jackets: Photos and History | Vogue Ukraine

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
29

Those who have seen the movie “Wild at Heart” by David Lynch will never forget the fantastic python skin jacket in which Nicolas Cage played Sailor Ripley. It is noteworthy that this snake-print jacket did indeed belong to an American actor. For filming, he wore it along with a black shirt, Levi’s jeans and a pair of black leather boots. And this was far from the first and not the last time when the actor could be seen in leather clothes. Mister Cage can often be found at the airport in a biker jacket and leather pants, he chooses leather both on set and outside of duty, for example, when traveling or on the red carpet. And he has been doing it regularly, since the early 1990s. We recall some of the best performances of the actor in the “second skin” in this article.

Nicolas Cage

1/15Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles

2/15Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles

Nicolas Cage at the premiere of Total Recall on May 31, 1990

3/15Nicolas Cage at the premiere of Total Recall on May 31, 1990

Nicolas Cage in New York on February 4, 1993

4/15Nicolas Cage in New York on February 4, 1993

Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Kristen Zan at New York Airport on January 2, 1994

5/15Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Kristen Zan at New York Airport on January 2, 1994

Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles on April 21, 1995

6/15Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles on April 21, 1995

Nicolas Cage at the premiere of The Family Man on December 12, 2000

7/15Nicolas Cage at the premiere of The Family Man on December 12, 2000

Nicolas Cage at the Windspeakers premiere on June 6, 2002

8/15Nicolas Cage at the Windspeakers premiere on June 6, 2002

Nicolas Cage and Kristen Zan in Las Vegas

9/15Nicolas Cage and Kristen Zan in Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage at the Los Angeles Premiere of Love Isn't the Rush

10/15Nicolas Cage at the Los Angeles Premiere of Love Isn’t the Rush

Nicolas Cage in 2001

11/15Nicolas Cage in 2001

Nicolas Cage in New York

12/15Nicolas Cage in New York

Nicolas Cage on the set of Wild at Heart

13/15Nicolas Cage on the set of Wild at Heart

Nicolas Cage in Las Vegas on August 19, 1995

14/15Nicolas Cage in Las Vegas on August 19, 1995

Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles September 18, 2018

15/15Nicolas Cage in Los Angeles September 18, 2018

For materials vogue.fr

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here