Noir loves a trinity – Newspaper Kommersant No. 14 (6976) from 01/28/2021

John Lee Hancock’s crime thriller The Little Things, starring three Oscar winners: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, is released. Julia Shagelman the film was reminiscent of the finest examples of Los Angeles noirs from thirty years ago.

Director John Lee Hancock, best known for neat biographical dramas like The Invisible Side (2009) or Saving Mr. Banks (2013), films of the kind that will certainly bring the actors who played them a couple of nominations and are forgotten the next year, wrote the screenplay for “The Devil in Detail” in 1993 for Steven Spielberg. However, he abandoned the project, considering the story too dark, and at various stages Clint Eastwood, Warren Beatty and Danny DeVito were assigned to it as directors. The script then took on a life of its own, traveling through the offices of Hollywood producers until Hancock took it into his own hands nearly thirty years later.

Already at the conception stage, it was retro, referring to the tough police detectives of the 1970s and even further to the classic noir of the 1940s. Released on screens now, the film does look like a greeting from another time, as if not only its action takes place in 1990, but it was filmed at the same time. The point is not even that many key moments of the plot are tied to the lack of cellular communication and the Internet and the fact that DNA analysis was then in its infancy and was not widely used in investigations. Rather, in the very mood of this unhurried, serious, devoid of even a hint of revisionist irony of the picture, based not on action (there is almost no action here), but on characters; the respect the author has for his cop characters; in a passionate desire to separate good from evil, even if the boundaries between them are not always clear. Finally, in how casual, shabby and dusty Los Angeles appears on the screen – the bygone nature of shabby apartment buildings, poorly lit streets, small semi-legal shops hiding behind dirty glass doors.

Joe “Dick” Deacon (Denzel Washington) once worked here as a detective, but five years before the main events moved to rural Kern County, where he serves as a sheriff’s deputy and performs routine tasks. One of them – to pick up an important piece of evidence from the Los Angeles sheriff’s office – takes him to his old place of work, where a young ambitious detective Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) is busy looking for a serial killer, who has already four victims. The fifth is reported in front of Dick, and Baxter, having heard about the veteran’s brilliant track record, decides to bring him into the investigation. He agrees almost immediately – either despite the fact that at one glance at the photographs of a new case, memories of ghosts from his own past begin to overwhelm him, or that is precisely why.

The dynamics between the characters of Washington and Malek is perhaps the only surprise in the picture, painted according to the laws of the genre that are well known to any adult viewer. At first glance, it seems that we are in for an inevitable clash of youth and experience, ambition and humanity, the desire to do everything according to the rules and understanding that the rules are not always applicable. However, after the very first inspection of the crime scene, it becomes clear that these two have more in common than one might think. Despite the neat suits and the general impression of an excellent boy that Baxter makes, he – for better or for worse – is moving along the same path that the Deacon once walked and which in less than six months led him to divorce, heart attack and dismissal. …

In the second hour of the film, the duo of the main characters transforms into a trio when they are joined by Jared Leto as the main suspect of Albert Sparma. He brings a note of chaos and uncertainty to the perfect balance between Baxter and Deacon, and each scene with his participation is charged with such nervous electricity that one wants to forgive even the most ridiculous plot moves, which become more and more as we approach the finale. The climax, played out in some endless wasteland near Los Angeles, like several previous moments, brings to mind “Seven” (1997), but “The Devil in Detail” is unusual for the soul-draining cruelty of this film: Hancock, unlike Fincher, all -taki leaves its heroes the right to absolution.