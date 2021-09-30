“Of course, the defeat at Spartak hit me hard.”

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti commented on the defeat to Spartak (2: 3) in the second round of the Europa League.

– The removal caused us a lot of problems, at the end of the first half the course of the game changed, which influenced the result. Then at a certain point we started to get confused on the field and could not keep the game at the level we wanted.

– Was there a conflict after the game? You seemed to run to the Spartak bench.

– I ran? I walked, not ran. Nothing happened. It was someone from the technical staff who showed us certain gestures. I had to go and say that they don’t do that.

– You don’t have a face on now. Did this defeat hit you hard?

– Of course yes. I’m not happy with much. We need to work and think about the next match. Not that I’m sad, but we need to analyze the situation – now and in the future.

– What do the matches against Spartak mean for you personally? Was your opponent underestimated?

– We know that Spartak is a good team. Vitoria’s words about underestimation? I don’t know where he got this from, we all respect. We play the same matches with everyone, only sometimes we win, and sometimes we don’t. The matches against Spartak are very important for me, but the whole struggle is still ahead.

In group C, after 2 rounds, Legia is leading with 6 points, Spartak – 3, Leicester and Napoli each have 1 point.

