Olympic champion called biathlete Loginov a fraud

Norwegian Tarjei Boe believes that due to the “doping” disqualification of the Russian athlete, he should not have been admitted to the 2020 Biathlon World Cup

2010 Olympic champion Norwegian biathlete Tarja Boe called Russian Alexander Loginov a fraud because of his previous disqualification. The Norwegian wrote about this in his autobiography, fragments of which are quoted by Dagbladet.

Boe describes the situation at the 2020 Biathlon World Championship, where, during the sprint, Alexander Loginov won the gold medal, ahead of the French Quentin Fillon Maillet and Martin Fourcade. Tarjei Bo finished fourth in the race.

“I wouldn’t be angry about bronze. I would accept it. It was almost a victory after such a strong race. But then a runner came who didn’t deserve to be here (at the World Championships). This fraudster, the Russian Alexander Loginov, came and won gold. <...> He pushed me to fourth place, another fourth place, “- wrote Be.

The Norwegian admitted that his eyes “darkened” when he saw that Loginov finished first.

Dagbladet also recalls that at a press conference after the race, Loginov, answering questions about the disqualification, said that he was “checked 12 to 16 times.”

At the same championship, Tarjei Boe earned one silver medal in the relay. The brother of the Norwegian athlete Johannes Boe won gold in the mass start, pursuit and individual.

In November 2014, erythropoietin was found in doping tests of Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov. All results of the athlete since 2013 have been canceled, and the athlete himself was disqualified until 2016. After the end of the disqualification, many athletes criticized Loginov for using doping and stated that the Russian should not be allowed to participate in the competition.