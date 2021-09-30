Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry burned out in Turkey

The coronavirus from Turkey has not gone anywhere, but this country is one of the few where they are quite liberal towards visitors. Although in local hotels most of the places are occupied by Russian tourists, there are also guests from far abroad. Including world stars.

Two weeks ago 44 year old Orlando Bloom and 36-year-old Katy Perry together with 10-month-old daughter Daisy and closest relatives spent time culturally in Venice (the details). But this city is not suitable for a good rest, so after Italy the family moved to Greece, and from there – to the “Janissaries”.

For beach relaxation in Turkey, Six Senses Kaplankaya, built in 2017, was chosen, which is relatively close to Bodrum in a village with a beautiful name Bozbuk. The hotel has 141 rooms and villas. Distinguished overseas guests rented a five-bedroom suite with a private terrace pool, garden and kitchen. Orlando and Katie used the pool only for spectacular photos, as the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea was sandy and the water was warm. The price of a night in a hotel for two adults with a child starts at $ 5.4 thousand, including breakfast in the room.

– It’s so calm and secluded here. There are even more staff than guests. Everything is just fine, just too hot. And I thought it was hot in California. We were directly burned out under the sun, – Katie shared her impressions.

A week later, our heroes boasted of a Mediterranean tan already in Paris.

by the way

In Moscow for 14 days in Six Senses Kaplankaya for two adults they offer for 2.5 million rubles.

Katie and Orlando’s spending on holidays in Turkey is a flower compared to the legendary basketball player’s Italian voyage Magic Johnson, movie stars Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction”) and hip-hopper L… L… Cool J (James smith). The warm company rented the Aquila yacht for a week for $ 1.1 million.