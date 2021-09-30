Orlando Bloom shares a rare family photo with Katy Perry and son

Orlando Bloom does not often share personal photos on his Instagram. But this weekend he was generous with a whole family photo. The picture shows 36-year-old Katy Perry, 44-year-old Orlando Bloom and his 10-year-old son Flynn from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr, walking by the hand in the park. The actor signed his photo very succinctly: “Family”, and added the word “love” vertically.

At the end of August 2020, Katy Perry became a mother for the first time. The singer gave birth to a girl named Daisy from Orlando Bloom. In an interview, Perry admitted that the birth of her daughter had changed her life in general and her character in particular.

“We literally soar above the ground, delighted that our daughter was born healthy and safe. But we know that we are lucky, because not all births go as smoothly as ours. There is still a shortage of healthcare workers around the world and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly for preventable causes. With the advent of COVID-19, the lives of many babies are at risk due to lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines to prevent disease. All of this breaks our hearts as we empathize with our parents now more than ever, ”the couple wrote in an official UNICEF statement.