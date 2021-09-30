Pedri, Oyarzabal and 17-year-old Gavi have been called up for the Spanish national team. Enrique introduces players by taking FIFA cards out of suitcases – Football

The head coach of the Spanish national team, Luis Enrique, presented the squad for the matches of the final stage of the League of Nations.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Sporting), Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso (both Chelsea), Emeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Iñigo Martinez (Athletic), Pau Torres ( Villarreal), Sergio Regilon (Tottenham).

Midfielders and forwards: Rodri, Ferran Torres (both Manchester City), Sergi Busquets, Pedri, Gavi (all Barcelona), Coque, Marcos Llorente (both Atlético), Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal (both Real Sociedad ”), Jeremi Pino (Villarreal), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting).

For the first time, 17-year-old Gavi and 18-year-old Jeremi were called up to the national team. Returned to the squad of Pedri, who missed the September matches, and Alonso, who has not been involved in the national team since 2018.

Enrique introduced the squad by taking out the FIFA simulator cards with the names of the players from four suitcases.