For three days, a bright show of the new collection of clothes from Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda was held in Venice.

It’s not a secret that Philip Kirkorov often surprises fans with her unusual costumes. In his interviews, the artist boasted of a huge dressing room and countless branded items. This time Philip decided to refrain from extravagant outfits and preferred the classic version – a tuxedo with a white shirt.

Both foreign and Russian stars, including Philip Kirkorov, arrived at the fashion show. Despite the fact that in one place such celebrities as Vin Diesel, Virgo Kassel, Monica Bellucci, niece of Princess Diana Kitty Spencer and other no less famous personalities, Kirkorov managed to get a joint picture only with J. Lo…

By the way, many fans are extremely happy to see the stars together. The snapshot has garnered almost three thousand enthusiastic comments from Instagram users.

By the way, J. Lo also shared her pictures from the fashion show. However, none of them had a Russian artist.

Recall that at a concert in Veliky Novgorod, Philip Kirkorov was awarded the sign “1150th Anniversary of the Birth of Russian Statehood.” The sign was then presented to him by the mayor Yuri Bobryshev on behalf of the governor Sergei Mitin. Philip’s father, Bedros Kirkorov, is a soloist of the Novgorod Regional Philharmonic Society, his fate is connected with the Novgorod land. Bedros Kirkorov was awarded the badge “For Services to Veliky Novgorod”.

