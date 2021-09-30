Pink Bennifer Diamond – Style – Kommersant

After breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, singer Jennifer Lopez resumed an affair with actor Ben Affleck. In 2002, the couple were going to get married, and Affleck even presented his beloved Harry Winston ring with a 6.1-carat radiant-cut pink diamond and two colorless diamonds on the sides. Legend has it that the actor chose the pink stone only because Lopez loves everything pink. Then the couple broke up, and the ring opened a new trend for rings with colored diamonds and other pink gemstones, which is relevant to this day.

After parting with Affleck Lopez in 2003, she married singer Mark Anthony, who gave the singer a Harry Winston ring with a blue diamond weighing 8.5 carats for the engagement. However, the couple broke up in 2011. Lopez began dating baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and agreed to marry him in 2019 in response to a ring with a colorless emerald-cut diamond weighing about 10-15 carats and costing $ 1-5 million. However, he did not save the couple either. from divorce in 2021.

The simple reason for the dominance of colorless diamonds in the market and in the dreams of most is that there are much more of them in nature than colored ones. Stones of some colors (pink, blue, red, orange, green) are very rare, while others (yellow, brown, black) are more common. JLo’s pink diamond is a very rare category – in a sense, there are more Picasso paintings in the world than really outstanding pink and blue diamonds over 1 carat. But the progressive rise in the value of colored diamonds began a little earlier than Bennifer’s story, around 1995. Until that date, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) could not establish a grading system for colored diamonds. The famous 4C (carat, color, cut, clarity) refer only to colorless stones, and colored ones needed gradation in shades and color saturation. And when the words “fancy” and “vivid” were added to the name of the color, prices went up.

Back in 2002, Bennifer’s ring was one of the first precedents for a pink diamond to hit the international news. Today, it sometimes seems that a new colored diamond-record holder appears every year – they have become the most famous stones on the planet, they are hunted for, they are being staged in auction battles. In 2009, a 5-carat pillow-cut Vivid Pink diamond was sold at Christie’s for $ 11 million. In 2016, a 9-carat Fancy Vivid Pink pear-shaped diamond sold for $ 18 million. In 2017, a 15-carat Fancy Vivid Pnk diamond was sold for $ 32 million.And in 2018, the Pink Legacy diamond set a record cost per carat at Christie’s in Geneva and was bought by Harry Winston for $ 50 million.

For those who have an interest in investing in pink diamonds, it is important to make sure that their color is saturated and attractive – you will probably want it to be visible in the ring. Cut quality and clarity are also important. But the most important thing to remember is that natural colored diamonds are incredibly rare, and it would be good for the buyer of one of them to fall in love with it. When you buy with passion, you can’t go wrong. And Jennifer Lopez would probably approve of this approach.

However, if pink diamonds are not yet available, you can consider jewelry options with other precious stones in delicate or rich shades of pink.

Ekaterina Ziborova