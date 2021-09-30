Premier League: who will replace Sergei Pryadkin at the head of the RPL – 09/30/2021

A source: RIA News”

Sergei Pryadkin, who has been president of the Russian Premier League since 2007, may step down. There were questions about the work of the league before, and due to individual steps during the period of coronavirus, RPL clubs had a desire to change their leaders. Although quite recently – on January 16 – the 60-year-old functionary was re-elected for a five-year term. “By the decision of the general meeting of members of the Premier League, adopted by a qualified majority of ⅔ votes from the total number of members of the Premier League,” the charter says. Now 12 out of 16 clubs are supporting Pryadkin’s departure.

There are no irreplaceable

A possible change in the leadership of the RPL in football circles was actively discussed last summer. The clubs were unhappy with two decisions. First, the situation with Tambov, which was admitted to the competition, despite the colossal financial problems and the lack of its own stadium. Secondly, the organization of matches during the covid period, when, due to an outbreak in Rostov, the club was still demanded to hold a match with the youth squad against Sochi. In the end, it all ended with the defeat of the guests with a score of 10: 1.

Then the main candidates for the presidential chair of the league were considered the former head of Lokomotiv Ilya Gerkus and the general secretary of the RFU Alexander Alaev. However, Pryadkin still resisted and kept his post, and when asked about his resignation, he answered that someone was simply spreading rumors.

– Would be the simplest solution [уйти в отставку]… Someone is launching rumors, but for now I’m working. If the clubs count, they will make a different decision. I am a grated roll, but there are no irreplaceable ones, – said Sergei Pryadkin in August last year.

A new wave of dissatisfaction is possibly related to the sale of TV rights to show RPL matches, which are now owned by Gazprom-Media (expires at the end of the current season), although the league has better offers from Okko and Start video service.

60-year-old Sergei Pryadkin is the president of the RPL since November 14, 2007, he has been working in the structure since its foundation.

Replacement by position

The main candidate for the presidency of the RPL in the event of Pryadkin’s departure is Ashot Khachaturyants, head of the RFU referee committee, RB-Sport claims. He enjoys great confidence in the RPL clubs in many respects for the arbitration reforms in our football. However, on the same day, the resource also published the news that businessman Konstantin Malofeev wants to buy Spartak, but a little later this information was refuted.

Khachaturyants himself, who has received a lot of positive assessments from the football community over the past two years, is not yet ready to comment on this information.

During the preparation and holding of new elections, one of the leaders of the Premier League clubs may become acting president: Rustem Saimanov (Rubin), Pavel Pivovarov (Dynamo), Roman Babaev (CSKA) or Shamil Gazizov (Ufa). Sources say that on October 5, at the general meeting of the league, the leaders of the clubs plan to put forward a vote of no confidence in Pryadkin, if he does not leave the presidency of his own free will. Therefore, we are talking about a change of leadership in the very near future and new elections.

“Let’s wait for October 5, then there will be all the information,” Akhmad Aydamirov, general director of Akhmat, said in an interview with Izvestia. – In the meantime, all the information is rumors that I never comment on.

Before joining the RFU, Khachaturyants held the post of CEO of Sberbank Capital for 11 years, a subsidiary of the bank. In 2001, he was an adviser to German Gref, and in 2003 he became the head of the investment policy department of the Ministry of Economic Development. Khachaturyants even managed to work for the FSB: from 2004 to 2008, he was the head of the department of the federal target program “State Border”. In the RFU Khachaturyants since 2018, he was a member of the referee committee. In three years, he can go all the way to the new boss of the RPL.

“I like the figure of Khachaturyanets,” ex-coach of the Russian national team Boris Ignatiev told Izvestia. – In a short period of time, he put things in order in the judiciary. Under him, there were much fewer scandals, the level of refereeing was getting higher, an expert-referee commission of the RFU was created, where all mistakes are analyzed and clear assessments are given. It seems to me that if the football community thinks that changes are ripe in the RPL, then this is a worthy candidate. Although I do not exclude that Pryadkin will remain until the end of his term. He also has great authority among club leaders.

In addition to the post of the head of the RPL, Pryadkin is a member of the board of directors of the European Association of Professional Football Leagues, the strategic council for professional football of UEFA, the UEFA committee on the status of players and agency activities. In the period from December 2018 to February 2019, he was acting president of the RFU.