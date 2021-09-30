premiere of the film “Hate” on the platform “Look”

On March 5, the documentary series Hate, a joint project of two Oscar winners Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney, will be released on the Watch media platform. The six-part film explores the nature of the strong and destructive feeling that forces people to go against each other.

The series will tell about the causes of hatred and what monstrous forms it can take. Various manifestations of this destructive feeling in our daily life, expert opinions on how hatred affects our society – all this and much more awaits you in the documentary.

The creators of the series are well known in the world of cinema. Steven Spielberg is a four-time Academy Award winner. Among his works are films “Schindler’s List”, “Jurassic Park”, “Ready Player One” and many others.

Alex Gibney is a distinguished documentary filmmaker who won an Academy Award in 2008 for Taxi to the Dark Side. His other projects include such documentaries as “Sinatra: All or Nothing” about the legendary musician and “The Inventor: Bloodlust in Silicon Valley” – about the meteoric rise and no less abrupt collapse of businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes.

Already on March 5, the series “Hatred” will appear on the “Look” media platform. Such an event should not be missed!