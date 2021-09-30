Princess dress and balloon carriage: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrate their daughter’s third birthday

Cali Jenner with daughter Stormi

Yesterday the daughter of 23-year-old Kylie Jenner and 28-year-old Travis Scott turned three years old. Due to the pandemic, her parents could not arrange a grand party for the birthday girl, but they did everything to make the holiday memorable and Stormy was delighted with it.

Her star mom dressed her daughter very smartly. Stormy tried on a soft pink fluffy dress and a small tiara. Then she changed her outfit to an equally charming one and donned a purple silk dress with butterfly sleeves.



Daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Stormy

The festive party took place at Jenner’s house and was held with the family. Stormy’s birthday party was attended by her aunts Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their children – the birthday girl’s cousins.

The grounds of the mansion were decorated with balloons, and the dining table was made in the shape of a castle. In the courtyard of the house, an inflatable slide with the image of the birthday girl’s face was installed, and in addition, there was a carriage made entirely of balloons.

The amazing sweet table with lots of colorful cakes, cupcakes, cookies and other delicacies deserved special attention.

Former lover Kylie Travis Scott also attended her daughter’s birthday party. After breaking up, the couple maintained a good relationship, and they raise Stormi together.



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott with daughter Stormi

Thank God for sending me this little soul. Today I am crying because I cannot stop time. I’m going to miss all this so much: your lovely voice and our long potty talk. When I watched you do everything for the first time, I experienced the best moments in the last few years. On the other hand, I am very happy to see you grow and transform into the most extraordinary girl that I know you will be. Happy birthday my baby

– congratulated daughter Kylie and shared archival pictures.





