Prisoners of the land of ghosts – Nicolas Cage is not as crazy as he wants to seem.

“The Craziest Movie by Nicolas Cage,” etc. praise on posters is nonsense. Do not believe it. The craziest film by Nicolas Cage was and is the movie “Adaptation” in 2002, so he pulls your brain out of your cranium, rinses it out and puts it back neatly. Nonetheless, Prisoners of Ghost Land is a very interesting independent film. Cage’s hero is pulled out of prison, tucked into a suit with explosives in various places and sent to a strange desert to look for the Governor’s granddaughter. And if he doesn’t return it, then the suit will bang. And so, the hero travels back and forth through a strange abandoned place, meets strange people, rescues the strange daughter of a strange Governor, who has a strange samurai in his guard. And all this is very colorful, theatrical, and most importantly – in interesting locations and with a bunch of extras. Seriously, it is difficult to remember the high-profile release of recent years, in which there was a large-scale work with a lot of people on large and large-scale decorations. The good old soulful “complex movie” without a green screen.



















“Prisoners of the land of ghosts” do not let you get bored, but they also do not allow immersion in the author’s world, as it was in the thick and viscous “Mandy”. The scene of grief with a screaming Cage cannot be surpassed. And he does not make you think about being, as the “Pig” does. The film sometimes looks like it is trying too hard to pretend to be insane and crazy, in fact, being extremely verified in its quirks. As well as attempts at allusions to political topics. Yes, Trump is bad and paws women, very important in 2021. They didn’t make it here. And where they reached it, it is in dialogues, pictures, music and action. It turns out funny that exactly at the moment when you think that the granddaughter’s story arc is somehow empty – Sofia Boutella begins to burn with arc welding. Is this movie worth watching? Definitely yes. Should we expect some kind of revelation from him? Certainly not. Is it fun to watch Cage’s insane hero with explosives on eggs? Yes, damn it! So don’t wait. Hop into Toita Selica and head out into the radioactive desert for an adventure!