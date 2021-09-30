Rare photos! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on a walk with their daughters

Did the actress specially come out with a ring on that very finger?





REX / Shutterstock

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling











The star couple rarely appears in public, especially with young daughters – 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amada. Last Wednesday, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted walking with the heiresses in Los Feliz, California. The family enjoyed the sunshine and took precautions amid the pandemic.

Attentive fans of the 46-year-old actress saw a ring on that very finger of her left hand and suggested that Eva and Ryan had decided to get married after so many years together. Whether this is true or not, it is unknown: the actors, as always, do not comment on the rumors in any way and insiders are in no hurry to share any details.

For the first time they started talking about the romance of the stars in 2011, when they starred in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”. In the fall, Mendes admitted in an interview that before meeting Gosling, she had not thought about motherhood and was completely focused on her career. With the advent of children, she decided to take a break from work and devote herself entirely to her family. Eva hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014.