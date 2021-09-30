Reese Witherspoon delighted in a baby photo

45-year-old Reese Witherspoon made a splash on the Web by posting a baby photo on her personal microblog. On Friday, May 14, the actress decided to recall the past, and at the same time showed the fans how she looked about 30 years ago.

Audiences now know Witherspoon as a petite blonde with gray eyes. However, few people realized that as a child, Reese was a redhead, wore round glasses in the style of Harry Potter and was proud of a Benetton sweater.

1987 year. You’ve got a cool new Benetton sweater. You memorized the lyrics of Belinda Carlisle’s Heaven Is a Place on Earth. This weekend you’re going to a rollerblading birthday party and playing Dragon Slayer on your console. Eat Whatchamacallit and Drink Cherry Coke. Life is good, ”the actress shared her brightest memories from that time.

In the comments, they were quick to note that Witherspoon in this picture seemed to have escaped from the J.K. Rowling saga.

“Daughter of Harry Potter and Hermione”, “My God, how adorable you are!” Where have these fiery hair gone? “,” Beware, world, she is coming “, – Witherspoon’s followers warmly shared their thoughts about what they saw.

It is noteworthy that the shot with baby Reese is not the first in the actress’s profile. Previously, Witherspoon has already published a picture in which she was barely 7 years old.

“Even then, she had a plan,” the actress wrote ironically.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alina Krylova