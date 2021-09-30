Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie flashed at the Oscars: star gallery

Due to the pandemic, the Oscar ceremony was postponed from March to May – this is the fourth postponement in the history of the award. Spectators were also not allowed into the hall, and traditional parties before and after the presentation of the statuettes were canceled.

“Oscar – 2021” became the record holder for the number of awards presented to “non-white” actors and directors. Best Actor was named Korean American Stephen Yen, star of The Walking Dead. For the first time since 1973, the title of best actress was given to two laureates at once – Viola Davis (for her role in “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”) and Andre Day (“United States vs. Billie Holiday”). Pakistani Riz Ahmed, who starred in the movie Sound of Metal, became the country’s first Oscar winner, and Yun Yeo-jung (Minari) became the first Korean in the acting category.

Director Chloe Zhao received a record four statuettes for women for the painting “The Land of the Nomads.” Together with her, Emirald Fennel (“The Promising Girl”) was noted as the best director.

Anthony Hopkins, 83, nominated for Father, is the oldest actor ever to be nominated for Best Actor. And the black-and-white film “Munk” by David Fincher became the record holder for the number of nominations, receiving 10 in total.