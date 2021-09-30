Reese Witherspoon has begun work on the film adaptation of Where the Crayfish Sing. – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. June 19, 2021

In the photo: Reese Witherspoon on the set of the movie “Where the crayfish sing”

The production company of the actress Reese Witherspoon is filming the famous novel by the American writer Delia Owens.

Today, on her Instagram page, Reese shared photos from the filming of the movie “Where the crayfish sing” and supplemented them with a very touching post: “What an incredible day it was when you first saw the set of Where the Crayfish Sing. This story has a special place in my heart, and to see it all come to life is a real MOVIE MAGIC! Thanks to the stunning location, detailed set design and amazing cast and crew, I think I said “WOW” 579 times. All this really made me cry. I can’t wait to share more details on this project with all of you. When is June 2022 already? “Witherspoon wrote.

For those who are not familiar with the work of Delia Owens, the book tells about a young girl Kea Clark, who lives in seclusion near a small town in North Carolina. Once this kind and intelligent girl is accused of murder.

Olivia Newman has been announced to direct the film. On the set is the writer Owens herself, who in her instagram spoke fondly about Witherspoon: “Thank you, Reese, for everything you did for” Where the crabs sing. “

The premiere is scheduled for June 24, 2022.