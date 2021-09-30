Reese Witherspoon spoke about the difficulties of motherhood

Reese Witherspoon gave a candid interview in which she spoke about the problems of motherhood, which she faced after the birth of her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon (Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

The 45-year-old actress is raising 21-year-old daughter Ava and 17-year-old son Deacon from her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also has an 8-year-old Tennessee son, James, with husband Jim Toth. And now the star admitted that at the beginning of motherhood it was not so easy for her.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava and Deacon Philip (Photo: @reesewitherspoon)

“I didn’t have strong support when I gave birth to my first child. And I very quickly realized that now it is only my responsibility. For five months I tried to deal only with Ava, I just did not sleep, and I fell into delirium. I had savings and didn’t have to combine motherhood with work, so I was lucky. But even with this in mind, it was very difficult. Raising a child is not a job for one or even two, she explained during the recent Dax Shepard Armchair Expert podcast with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.

Reese Witherspoon, Ava and Deacon Philip (Photo: @reesewitherspoon)

“I was 23 when I got married. And at 27 I already had two children. I think that before getting married, you must first get to know yourself better. And this happens not earlier than 25, “the star admitted.

Recall that Reese was married to actor Ryan Philip from 1999 to 2008. In this marriage, the actress gave birth to two children – daughter Ava Elizabeth and son Deacon Reese. On March 26, 2011, Witherspoon married agent Jim Thoth, and a year later gave birth to Tennessee’s son James.

Note, recently Ava showed a rare photo with her boyfriend – a copy of her father.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip (Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images) Ava Philip, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Philip and Jim Toth (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)