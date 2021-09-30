Reese Witherspoon touched social networks with archival photos

In 1999, the young Reese played the mother of the hero Sandler, who is 10 years older than her.

The other day, Reese Witherspoon shared with her Instagram subscribers an archival photo from the filming of the comedy “Nikki the Devil Jr.” In the picture, she poses with her eldest daughter Ava, who at the time was tiny.

In the caption to the photo, Reese reminded fans of an interesting fact about the filming of the mentioned film: in it, Witherspoon played the mother of the hero Adam Sandler, while being 10 years younger than him.

“Me and my angel Ava. 1999, filming of the film Little Nicky. I played Adam Sandler’s mom. Yes. His mom, ”the actress wrote.

Reese has three children: 21-year-old Ava Elizabeth and 16-year-old Deacon from ex-husband Ryan Philip, and 7-year-old son of Tennessee James from husband Jim Toth. Earlier in an interview, Witherspoon talked about how difficult it was for her to combine her first pregnancy and motherhood with work in Hollywood.

“To be honest, I was terrified. I got pregnant at 22 and didn’t know how to combine work and motherhood. I didn’t know if I would have a stable job. I thought that I could not ask that the filming took place next to my children’s school. At that time I had no influence and power in this industry. I was like all ordinary mums and dads. Many compromises had to be made. But every bit of that sacrifice was worth it. Now I have something for which I wake up, and these are not films or filming – these are my children, “- said Witherspoon.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova