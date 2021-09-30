Released the trailer for the fantastic detective “Memories” with Hugh Jackman

The first full-fledged trailer for “Reminiscence” – Lisa Joy’s fantastic noir starring Hugh Jackman, has been premiered on the WBRussia YouTube channel. The video flatters the eye with a well-arranged, picturesque, at the same time futuristic and slightly antique visual range.

Events unfold in the near future, where global warming has done its dirty work and sunk, in particular, a piece in Miami. In the piece that remains on the surface lives private detective Nick Bannister, played by Jackman, who uses special technologies in his practice to delve into clients’ memories and help them find what they have lost. Once a girl turns to his services, and she just needs to remember where she sowed the keys. The main character naturally falls in love with her, wrap everything up there … And then the girl disappears.

In addition to Jackman, the leading roles in the film were played by Rebecca Ferguson, Tandive (ex-Tandy) Newton, Daniel Wu, Natalie Martinez.

As Lisa Joy said the day before during a press conference dedicated to the release of the trailer, the idea of ​​the film came to her when she was sorting out the things of her late grandfather and came across a photograph of a strange woman, whom her grandfather had never told about. It made Joy think hard about things like human memory and moments of the past that go and disappear, and how great it would be to be able to bring them back even for a moment.

The premiere of “Memories” in Russia will take place on 26 August.