remember the cutest, coolest and funniest moments of the cult show

Season 19 will be the last for the legendary The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Rumors about the closure of the project have been around for a long time and have especially intensified after the scandal that erupted a year ago, when several employees of the show announced the toxic atmosphere behind the scenes. The author and permanent presenter, Ellen DeGeneres, denied everything, of course, and when announcing the closure of the project, she said that the conflict had nothing to do with it. In a comment to The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that she was leaving on her own terms, and she was thinking about closing a few years ago: according to her, this could have happened after season 16, but she was asked to stay on the channel.

This, however, is not surprising: The Ellen DeGeneres Show gave us dozens of candid stellar interviews (Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, Chris Jenner, Bradley Cooper and many others were guests) and no less funny moments. We still, for example, laugh like the first time with the video in which Diddy is frightened by a clown and gives out tap-dancing in the studio. Him and the top of other cool moments and collected!

Jennifer Aniston answers unexpected questions

So we, for example, found out that at school Jen cut her hair for money (she got 10 dollars for a haircut)!

Jennifer Aniston tests a vibrating bra

Jennifer Lopez plays 5 Second Rule

And along the way, he swears, convinces everyone that he cooks gorgeous, and says that he interferes with coffee with his finger.

Ellen reads “Fifty Shades of Gray”

It turned out cooler than the original.

Ellen paints Margot Robbie

We have nothing to add. Just look.

Michelle Obama is competing with Ellen – who will do the most push-ups?

Spoiler alert: Former First Lady won.

Selena Gomez tries not to answer questions about Justin Bieber

Yes, there were times!

5 Second Rule with Sofia Vergara

All we can say is that the rules for this Latina are not written.

Chris Jenner reads a Christmas tale

“Chloe and her mommy. Chloe had a mom who always told her what to do. And wherever Chloe went, Mommy went there too. They lived in the same big house, and Mom never asked Chloe for rent. But from everything Chloe earned, Mom took 10%. End”.

Ellen forgot that Katy Perry was married

“His name is Russell Brand,” Katie said quietly, and then reminded me, “You gave me wedding gifts on this show!”

Ellen and Katty Perry singing I Kissed a Girl

Ryan Seacrest gives Ellen gifts and … oops!

TV host Ryan Seacrest came to visit Ellen for her 50th birthday. He brought a cool gift – the board game Bingo. And then he took out another bag, with horror pulled out an oblong blue object, said: “I don’t know what it is,” and quickly put it away. It was just an inkwell, but Seacrest confused it with a dildo. Ellen laughed to tears, but did not understand why Ryan did not know what was inside. We also do not know.

Striptease by Mario Lopez

You can look at it forever.

Ellen and Rebel Wilson rap

Did you know Ellen would give Kanye West a head start?

Ellen dressed up as Sofia Vergara for Halloween

“As you can see, I dumped my pumpkins out.” See-see, Ellen. And Sofia sees too.

Ellen dancing with Barack Obama

Push-ups with my wife, dancing with my husband. Everything is logical.

Diddy scares the clown

So we learned that he dances well and is really afraid of clowns.