“Reminiscence”. New film starring Hugh Jackman

A science fiction thriller from the creators of the “Wild West World” series has started in Ukraine. Correspondent Focus visited the premiere and determined who would like “Reminiscence” and why. And who will not like it.

After the promising trailer “Reminiscence” movie fans on the Internet have already called “Nolan at the minimum salaries.” Perhaps there is something in it: tricks with memory, the flooded rooftops of Miami. But “Remeniscence”, although it starts games over time, is much simpler in its design. That will categorically please those who were forced to watch Nolan’s films two or three times in order to understand what he came up with there.

“Reminiscence” – memory games

In “Reminiscence” there was a kind of eco-catastrophe, half of the world was flooded with water, then the world war took place. Finally, everything calmed down. Before us is the post-apocalypse world. Which, however, only plays the background, which seems like an insane waste, but more on that later. Surprisingly, during the apocalypse, an apparatus was invented that allows you to read memory and visualize it in sensations.

A useful thing. Firstly, you can just lie in a special booth and remember happy days. And you can, with the permission of the court, see what the criminal did or did not do. And you can just “scan” yesterday and find – where you lost the keys.

Hugh Jackman’s hero has a business. He extracts the memory and sells to those who wish. But then one day a beautiful client comes to him, with whom it is impossible not to fall in love. But in her memory is hidden a great secret of one crime.

If you love throwback plots, detective games at different times are your movie.

I met you in the “Wild West”: Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan

Besides Hugh Jackman, there are some pretty bright actors in Reminiscence. Big eyes and a sad smile of Clementine (actress Angela Sarafian) are constantly reminded of “Westworld”, where she played a robot prostitute. And Hugh Jackman’s assistant, who is in full view of the entire film, is Thandie Newton, the owner of that same brothel in the “Wild West”.

Considering that the music for the film was written by Ramin Javadi – the author of soundtracks for “Wild West” (as well as – “Game of Thrones”, “Great Wall”), every now and then you catch yourself thinking – as if you are watching not a separate film, but some kind of side story from the world of the series.

Which is not surprising – our director is also from “Westworld“, Lisa Joy. What I’m driving at – fans of the series” Reminiscence “need to watch. Whether they like it or not is another question, because the film also has its drawbacks.

Waterworld or the ruins of Miami

There are not many drawbacks to “Reminiscence”, I counted only two. First of all – the incredible length of the plot. The heroes of the film sleep and remember so much, so there are still lengthy dialogues, close-ups, eye to eye. In some places, the thriller crawls into the gateways of the flooded Miami, and a melodrama creeps out in front of us in full growth in a beautiful dress. It needs to be accepted or not.

The melodramatic acts are followed by a detective component – and a very unexpected ending.

What is definitely a pity is the unused opportunities of the “outside world”. An entire metropolis has gone under water! And not a single chase on boats or yachts. Not a single striking action game – and this despite the fact that Hugh Jackman portrays a war veteran. Post-apocalypse is just a wallpaper in a room where the main characters play love, making a choice with feelings. And this choice is perhaps tragic.