Review of “The Devil in the Detail” with Denzel Washington

On January 28, the detective The Little Things was released in Russia. The brilliant cast and intriguing trailer promised a strong, gripping and non-trivial story about the search for the killer. We explain why “The Devil is in the Details” merges with dozens of similar films – and what is better to watch instead of going to the movies.

Every year, a couple of films are released on the screens, about which they say with a sigh – “they don’t shoot like that anymore.” They say, of course, with nostalgic sadness and bright feelings for “old school” cinema. But the phrase itself can be interpreted in two ways: sometimes after it you want to add “and good.” “The Devil in the Details” fits this description perfectly, although it’s definitely not a bad picture. Rather, you expect much more from such a cast and generally good director John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, The Blind Side) – depth, originality and a little less stereotyped. From the first to the last shot, this police drama plays out like clockwork: it features mysterious murders with unusual details, a tough detective with a plight of fate and his younger, promising and idealistic partner. And, of course, the cunning killer himself.

Crime chronicles are as cyclical as life. Sometime in the past, Detective Joe “Dickie” Deacon (Denzel Washington) worked on the case of the three murdered girls. With vague hints, the viewer is made to understand that something went wrong during the investigation. Dickie has been transferred to another city and demoted to an ordinary cop, and former colleagues at the sight of him stumble and turn pale before saying hello. On duty, he returns back to Los Angeles, where the corpse of a young girl was again found. The killer’s handwriting is so similar to the old case that Dickie cannot leave. Moreover, the new detective of this district, everyone’s favorite Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), asks for his help. From the trailer and a few promotions, it is obvious that they will be chasing at least one suspect – a man with poor hygiene performed by Jared Leto. While the partners are working on the case, they deeper and deeper reveal the secrets of Dickie’s dark past. And all this happens in the first act, leaving more room for lengthy conversations about life, detailed analyzes of crime scenes, flashbacks and moral torment of the main characters.

The latter, however, somehow enlivens the film; his only big plus is his acting. It makes no sense to talk about the merits of Denzel Washington. This is an actor with a capital letter, for whom playing a noble policeman, battered by life, is how to put on a suit perfectly tailored for him. The rest of the cast is fully consistent with it. The Devil brought together not one, but as many as three Oscar laureates. Rami Malek’s career after “Mr. Robot” is steadily going uphill. Moreover, the actor’s roles are quite diverse, from a social phobia he easily reincarnated into Freddie Mercury himself. But Malek is always recognizable. For Washington, he is the ideal antipode, young, collected, pleasant with himself and not yet disappointed in his work. On the screen, they have real magic, which, however, fades because of the banal pretentious remarks and stereotyped development of the story. The minor characters are hardly revealed and only the charismatic Michael Hiatt (“True Detective”, “Stringer”) stands out from the faceless mass. Best Cop Buddy Movies

Jared Leto is also striking, especially after the cardboard parody of the Joker in Suicide Squad. With the advent of Albert Sparma, the picture really comes to life: this is an unpleasant, mockingly active and curious antagonist who belongs to Fincher’s Mindhunter.

Unfortunately, the talent of these actors is almost wasted in the film. As if the joke “a legendary policeman, a rock star and a psychopath walk into a bar” had a sequel to “shake hands and go home.”

The plot of “The Devil” is obscenely simple, even in those moments that were supposed to be sharp plot twists. His few strong points are drawn by the charisma and cool interaction of the actors, but by no means the script. At the same time, the general idea of ​​the film is not bad. The topic of obsession with work and personal responsibility to victims is not new in this genre, but it can always be presented in its own way. It’s just that “The Devil is in the Details” with each of its components resembles third-rate detective stories – everyone probably remembers these unnamed films on television, which are shown after midnight.

In references to God, to morality, to the psychological difficulties of police work, “Devil” swings at the classics, “Seven” or “Fargo”, but does not reach this bar at all. Neither meaningful dialogues, in places reminiscent of a play, nor long, long attempts to sell the film’s riddle to the viewer can help. There is a difference between stylization and simply outdated shooting style. Mindhunter looks like a tribute to detectives from the 80s and 90s. The Devil is in the Details was like it was filmed in 1991, when John Lee Hancock began his career. Even the central line, the plot with the killer himself, turns out to be completely toothless in comparison with the interesting detective stories that are written today. What is there – that are happening around us. It is especially offensive how senselessly the case of the maniac is ultimately resolved. It is clear that the movie was not so much about him as about the cyclical nature of life and history – and yet the return turned out to be zero.