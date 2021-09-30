Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky went on a double date with Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Photo!

Looks like Rihanna and her boyfriend are serious!





Legion-Media

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky











Queen r’n’b, 33-year-old singer Rihanna, appeared on the Instagram of 38-year-old rap diva Nicki Minaj. Nicky shared several pictures of her with husband Kenneth Petty and son, and Rihanna with her boyfriend, 32-year-old rapper A $ AP Rocky. All five were snuggled up on a small couch. As you know, the girls are friends and, apparently, decided to spend time with their soulmates on a double date.

Nicky also posted a video where she flaunts with Rihanna in front of a selfie camera.

“Do you know that Bajans don’t like Trinids?” Rihanna asks her friend, referring to the historical confrontation between the people of Barbados (where Rihanna is from) and representatives of the state of Trinidad and Tobago (where Nicky is from).

“And Trinids don’t like Bajans either. They drew a line in the ocean above the flying fish, ”Minaj replies.

Rihanna promised “another time” to tell more about the warring islands. We hope the couple will continue to share content together.

When exactly the photo from the double date was taken, history is silent, but three days earlier, Minaj posted photos of Petty and their son in the same clothes. Fans are sure that in the near future we can expect a new joint hit of the star artists.

Recall that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have known each other for a long time. For a long time they were friends and colleagues, but then their relationship turned from friendly to romantic. Last Christmas, the couple celebrated together in the homeland of the star in Barbados, along with Rihanna’s family.