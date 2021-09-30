Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky went public for the first time: the couple made their debut at the Met Gala 2021

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York hosted one of the most grandiose fashion events of the year – the Costume Institute Ball. This year’s event was especially welcome as the event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. So the stars simply could not afford to miss it. His regular participant Rihanna and her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky were also guests of the evening.

Her fans had been waiting for Rihanna’s appearance for a very long time and were already worried that this time she would ignore the Met Gala. However, a few hours after the start of the red carpet, the Barbadian singer still appeared at the museum in the company of her lover.







For 33-year-old Rihanna and 32-year-old A $ AP Rocky, this public appearance marked their debut as a couple. The lovers, who have long declassified their romance, posed for photographers together and did not hide tender feelings. They looked very happy, smiling, hugging and kissing.

Rihanna, who is known for her iconic looks at the Met Gala, this time opted for a black, oversized Balenciaga dress, while her companion appeared wrapped in an ERL patchwork quilt, which he said was a message of unity. At some point, he dropped it to the floor, showing what was underneath – a black tuxedo and a white shirt.

We are part of one tissue, part of one patch,

He said, amusing Rihanna.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have been dating for about a year, although they have known each other for many years. At first they were connected only by friendship, but then they were imbued with sympathy for each other. The rapper calls his beloved “the love of his life.”



