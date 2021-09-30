Rihanna was accused of borrowing someone else’s culture. Her models braided pigtails

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

After Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, the singer was accused of appropriation, appropriating elements of a foreign culture. White models braided afrokos, and many users considered it wrong.

The fashion show featured such stars as: Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski. Some models do not have African roots, but they took to the catwalk with this hairstyle.

I love fenty shows, but I think we deserve a trigger warning for seeing so many white women in pigtails.

I wish I could write something as funny as Rihanna braiding all those white girls in pigtails for the Fenty show.

Savage X Fenty is an American television special about Rihanna’s lingerie brand’s annual fashion show, which also features musical performances.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation at the Savage X Fenty fashion shows. Last year after criticism for using Coucou Chloe’s Doom track, which used vocal references to Islamic culture.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Read also

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here