Rihanna was accused of borrowing someone else’s culture. Her models braided pigtails

After Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, the singer was accused of appropriation, appropriating elements of a foreign culture. White models braided afrokos, and many users considered it wrong.

The fashion show featured such stars as: Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski. Some models do not have African roots, but they took to the catwalk with this hairstyle.

I love the fenty show but I think we deserved a trigger warning for seeing this many white women in braids – Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) September 24, 2021

I wish I could write something as funny as Rihanna putting all these white girls in braids for the fenty show – raina (@quakerraina) September 24, 2021

Savage X Fenty is an American television special about Rihanna’s lingerie brand’s annual fashion show, which also features musical performances.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has been accused of cultural appropriation at the Savage X Fenty fashion shows. Last year after criticism for using Coucou Chloe’s Doom track, which used vocal references to Islamic culture.