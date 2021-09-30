https://ria.ru/20210312/antipremiya-1600934331.html

Robert Downey Jr and Adam Sandler nominated for Golden Raspberry

Robert Downey Jr. and Adam Sandler nominated for the Golden Raspberry – RIA Novosti, 12.03.2021

Robert Downey Jr and Adam Sandler nominated for Golden Raspberry

Films “365 Days” and “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle” were nominated for the Razzies Award in the category “Worst … RIA Novosti, 03/12/2021

2021-03-12T14: 01

2021-03-12T14: 01

2021-03-12T14: 01

the culture

golden raspberry (premium)

Ann Hataway

robert downey jr

Adam Sandler

culture News

movies and TV series

katie holmes

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/11/1564868080_85 0:3726:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f524d2c6b9817cab8bed325c4504ed8.jpg

MOSCOW, 12 March – RIA Novosti. 365 Days and Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey were nominated for the Razzies Award for Worst Film of the Year, while actors Robert Downey Jr. and Adam Sandler were nominated for Worst Actor of the Year “Golden Raspberry” is awarded in nine categories for acting, directing, screenplay, remake and “worst” picture of the year. The films Fantasy Island, The Music and Absolute Proof. Among the nominees for the worst acting performance this year for the “Golden Raspberry” are nominated – in addition to Downey Jr. (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”) and Sandler (“Hubie’s Halloween “) – Michele Morrone (” 365 Days “), Mike Lindell (” Absolute Proof “) and David Spade (” Wrong Girl “). Anne Hathaway (” The Last Thing He Wanted “) is nominated for the role of” Worst Actress ” Katie Holmes (“Doll 2: Brahms”), Ke it Hudson (Music), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Girl), Anna Maria Siklutska (365 Days).

https://ria.ru/20200208/1563220359.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/11/1564868080_540-0:3271:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f5be1641f7868d27a0c297bf358f84.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

golden raspberry (award), anne hathaway, robert downey jr, adam sandler, cultural news, movies and TV shows, katie holmes