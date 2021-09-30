https://ria.ru/20210312/antipremiya-1600934331.html
Robert Downey Jr and Adam Sandler nominated for Golden Raspberry
MOSCOW, 12 March – RIA Novosti. 365 Days and Dr. Dolittle’s Amazing Journey were nominated for the Razzies Award for Worst Film of the Year, while actors Robert Downey Jr. and Adam Sandler were nominated for Worst Actor of the Year “Golden Raspberry” is awarded in nine categories for acting, directing, screenplay, remake and “worst” picture of the year. The films Fantasy Island, The Music and Absolute Proof. Among the nominees for the worst acting performance this year for the “Golden Raspberry” are nominated – in addition to Downey Jr. (“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”) and Sandler (“Hubie’s Halloween “) – Michele Morrone (” 365 Days “), Mike Lindell (” Absolute Proof “) and David Spade (” Wrong Girl “). Anne Hathaway (” The Last Thing He Wanted “) is nominated for the role of” Worst Actress ” Katie Holmes (“Doll 2: Brahms”), Ke it Hudson (Music), Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Girl), Anna Maria Siklutska (365 Days).
