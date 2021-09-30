Romantsev criticized Spartak players for their disregard and indifference to matches

Former coach of “Spartak” Oleg Romantsev named the reasons for the unsuccessful start of the team.

Former head coach of Spartak and the Russian national team Oleg Romantsev commented on the failed start of the legendary team.

He noted that the red-and-white footballers began to treat the games terribly: they stopped trying, giving all their best, showing results. The expert is sure that talented athletes are now performing just for fun and it’s not about the coaching staff.

“Why did Ponce, Larsson, Promes give up so disregard for their business? Sobolev, Bakaev, Zobnin gave up. In such an indifferent company, Pele would not have played. But everyone I have named is a good class footballers who are still playing according to their mood, “Romantsev said in an interview with SE.

The ex-mentor noted that the team got excited and won a victory over Ufa, but even this achievement cannot be called: “We beat the fourth team from the end of the table, which even had more goals scored. Yes, even at home. “

To prevent the renowned club from turning into “a faceless, ordinary middle peasant,” Romantsev is sure that the players themselves must realize their actions and understand what their negligence will entail.

