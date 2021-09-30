Ronaldo’s mother advises her son not to marry Georgina

The mother of Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo Dolores Aveiro advises her son not to marry his current partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez live in Manchester after moving from Turin. The Portuguese and the Spaniard met in Madrid in 2016. They are raising a common daughter Alana Martin and three children Ronaldo from surrogate mothers: Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo.

Rodriguez’s documentary brings up the topic of marriage to Cristiano. She answers directly: “It does not depend on me, I would like to,” reports Cuatro.

Georgina makes it clear that something is preventing her from fully enjoying the upcoming wedding.

According to media reports citing a friend of Ronaldo, Aveiro is not too happy about the marriage prospects of her son. Dolores “recommends her son not to marry his current partner because she thinks the only thing this woman wants is to take advantage of the situation financially.”

Rumors about the wedding of Cristiano and Georgina have been circulating in recent years. The woman was seen wearing a wedding ring and several sources pointed to a wedding in Morocco a couple of years ago.

Ronaldo scored the 2-1 Champions League victory against Villarreal in the second round of the Champions League group stage. Now Manchester United has 3 points and is ranked 3rd in Group F.

