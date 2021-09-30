Rose McGowan responded with unhappy words about Oprah Winfrey

Ekaterina KOVALENKO September 1 21:25

Photo: Instagram Rose McGowan and Oprah Winfrey.

Subscribers criticized Rose McGowan, who called Oprah Winfrey fake. She responded to criticism in Twitter …

Have you ever shut up and worked on your own toxic shit? No? Clean up your glass house before throwing stones at others, ”said one of McGawan’s followers.

Rose retweeted the follower’s comment and responded.

– Do you think I’m throwing stones? No, bitch, I’m dropping bombs, McGowan said.

History of the issue

On August 29, 47-year-old Rose McGowan said she believed American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey was staging her support for the sexual assault and harassment movement #MeToo.

“I’m glad more people are seeing the ugly truth about Oprah,” Rose wrote. – I would like it to be real, but it is not. From friendship with Weinstein to abandoning Russell Simmons’ sacrifices and destroying them, she maintains an ailing power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they are.

It was about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of two sexual crimes in February 2020, as well as music producer and singer Russell Simmons, who was accused of rape and sexual harassment in December 2017. Amid the Weinstein scandal, the #MeToo harassment movement emerged, in which McGowan and other actresses blamed the producer. Oprah Winfie was involved in making a film about the women who accused Simmons. In 2020, she left the position of the executive producer of the project. The TV star explained this by disagreements with the directors of the film.

