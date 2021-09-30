rumors about the death of the actor spread on the network

With sad regularity, rumors begin to spread on the network that this or that famous actor or showman has passed away – numerous Russian celebrities, from Yakubovich to Galkin, have become “victims” of such rumors at different times. Jason Statham also “suffered” from scammers, and now it is his action-genre colleague Vin Diesel’s turn. Rumors have begun circulating on the Internet today that the Fast and the Furious star has allegedly died.

Of course, in fact, everything is in perfect order with the actor: he is alive, well and is actively preparing for the premiere of the ninth “Fast and the Furious”, which was recently postponed due to the pandemic. A few hours ago on his Instagram, Diesel shared another “find” – a portrait of his hero, Dominic Torreto, drawn by a certain artist from Brazil. To Diesel himself this portrait was shown by one of the scriptwriters of “Fast and the Furious”.

If earlier the actor and his colleagues in the series of racing action movies could be seen in theaters from May 28, now the release of the ninth “Fast and the Furious” will have to wait until June 25. But, as it became known recently, along with Diesel in “Fast and Furious 9” his real son will appear – he will play little Dominic Torreto as a child.