Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth discuss script details for “Gladiator” sequel

Hollywood actors Russell Crowe and Chris Hemsworth discussed script details for the sequel to the acclaimed blockbuster Gladiator. According to insiders, the new film may tell the story of the son of the disgraced military leader Maximus, who died in the arena of the Colosseum, played by Crowe.

According to Express, Hemsworth is currently in Australia filming Love and Thunder. Here he was seen at a local football league game with Crowe. It is noted that the “gladiator” has grown a huge beard.

Hemsworth also posted a photo with his wife, actress Elsa Pataky and Crowe on the boat. Sources of the publication claim that Chris Hemsworth “is in awe of Russell Crowe and absorbs his every word.” It is noted that they have already discussed the possibility of producing a new part of “Gladiator”. According to an insider, Pataky suggested Crowe consider her husband for the role of Maximus’ son.

“She often joked that they could easily impersonate father and son,” an insider said. Although the Maximus family was killed in the first film, it is possible that Hemsworth will be able to play Lucilla’s adult son Lucius.

Earlier, “Profile” wrote that in the fourth Marvel film about Thor, where Hemsworth plays one of the main roles, another hero from “Guardians of the Galaxy” will appear. Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017). According to preliminary information, the novelty will be released on large screens on May 5, 2022.