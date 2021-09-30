Russian-speaking fan of “Alpin” promised the team a breakthrough idea and asked for help Kvyat

A Russian-speaking Formula-1 fan suggested the Alpin team a technical idea that would allow them to become faster by 0.5-1 seconds per lap, and asked that the team be represented by the team’s reservist during the conversation Daniil Kvyat…

“Hey. I would like to offer your team one technical idea that will allow you to play 0.5-1 seconds per circle. I just have to warn you that I am not an engineer and do not know the intricacies of the technical regulations of Formula 1, but I have been a fan of F1 for a long time, and, as far as I know, my idea is fully consistent with the regulations. I have a few other ideas, but I don’t know to what extent they fit the rules. If you are interested, please contact me on WhatsApp today or in the next three days.

Only I have a request – let Daniil Kvyat represent you in the video link, because I don’t know English very well. If you do not call me within the specified time period, I will offer my idea to another team, ”reads a letter sent to the Alpin mailbox.

“5 thousand likes – and we call” – wrote in the press service of “Alpin”.