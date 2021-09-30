Ryan Gosling, Serena Williams and other stars who were criticized for weight :: Life :: RBC Style

Many public people have been criticized for being overweight and outstanding in shape. We tell which of the celebrities were injured due to bodyshaming

Body shaming (literally “shaming the body”) is discrimination in appearance for not meeting accepted standards for weight, shape, or other visual characteristics. Body shaming is a problem that affects many, and often public people suffer from it, whose professions, by all accounts, oblige them to keep themselves in a certain shape.

Sometimes, due to being overweight, actors and TV presenters are not only publicly ostracized, but even lose their jobs. So, recently there was information that two leading TV channel “Match TV” were suspended from work due to the fact that they recovered. The news was spread by sports journalist Alexei Andronov. Officially, this information was not confirmed, but, according to rumors, Roman Skvortsov and Dmitry Lukashov were subjected to bodyshaming. We remembered the stories of other celebrities who had to defend the right to be themselves.

Billie Eilish

Singer and music-award-winning singer Billie Eilish has long stated that she wears baggy clothes on purpose so that people do not speculate about her weight and parameters. In March last year, she released a body shaming video in which she slowly took off her clothes.

“The body I was born with doesn’t meet your expectations? If I lived only with your views, sighs of approval or condemnation, I would not be able to move, ”said the singer.

However, in October 2020, the paparazzi filmed her in a tight T-shirt and shorts. Billy got out of the car at the gas station, not expecting to be followed. The photos surprised many commentators on the Web – the singer was criticized for her weight. In response, the singer only made a repost to the Instagram stories of the blogger @chiziduru, which states that any human body is normal.

Natalie Portman

In February 2021, photographers were able to capture Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman on a walk in Australia. Page Six, drawing attention to Portman’s rounded shape, suspected that she was pregnant for the third time.

The rumors sparked outrage from the actress, which she shared on Instagram. “Hey, I’m definitely not pregnant,” she denied speculation, attaching a screenshot of an article claiming otherwise. “From the looks of it, in 2021 it is still okay to comment on a woman’s body and speculate on it in whatever way suits them.” She reached out to the New York Post, which owns the site, “You Can Do Better.”

Serena Williams

Tennis player Serena Williams is distinguished by her athletic physique. The strong athlete has become a world champion and winner of many tournaments. However, when writer J.K. Rowling posted them on her Twitter account joint photo, many commentators could not resist barbs.

Users said that Serena looks too masculine. Rowling responded to one of them, standing up for the champion, by publishing photo of a tennis player in a tight dress: “Yes, my husband looks the same in a dress. And you are an idiot. “

Ryan Gosling

The famous actor, for whom both directors and film studios are fighting, got into an odd situation in 2010.

© iese / face to face / Globallookpress.com

Peter Jackson had already cast him in the thriller The Lovely Bones, where he was to play the father of the missing girl. Ryan was actively preparing for the role, and gained as much as 27 kg for her. He later admitted that he melted ice cream and drank it to gain more weight. However, the director and the entire film crew literally did not recognize Gosling when he arrived on the first day of filming. Peter Jackson removed him from the role, saying that he sees the character of the hero completely different, and the extra weight is not suitable for the role. Ryan Gosling was replaced in the film by the slender Mark Wahlberg.

Ksenia Turysheva

Ballet is a cruel art. In it, like nowhere else, good physical fitness is required. Moreover, ballerinas are required to keep their weight at the lowest possible mark so that partners can lift them effortlessly in the dance. Ksenia Turysheva, artist of the Moscow Theater of Illusion, was fired due to the fact that she gained weight.

© Ksenia Turysheva / vk.com

True, at that time she weighed no more than 55 kilograms, which is quite a bit for her complexion and height (164 cm). Ksenia had to seek reinstatement at work through the courts, and the court turned out to be on her side – the theater had to take her back.

Kate Upton

The famous model does not hide her curvaceous forms. On the contrary, it was thanks to them that she became famous. But in 2012, the casting director of the Victoria’s Secret brand admitted that she would never approve Kate for the annual show precisely because of her shape and weight. Despite the fact that the actress starred for the catalog of this brand of lingerie, according to the brand’s representative, she is not suitable for anything else: “It’s obvious. She is the girl from the third page (in the British tabloids earlier on the third page there were photographs of naked girls – “RBC Style”). She looks like the wife of a football player, with too light hair and an appearance that anyone can afford with enough money. “

After some time in an interview, Kate responded to such an offensive comment: “What they reject, I cannot change. Can’t change my bra size. I can exercise and be healthy, but I cannot change some things. I just live and love my body. I’m confident and if it inspires other women to feel confident as well, that’s great. ”

David harbor

Many are familiar with this actor for his role as sheriff in the TV series “Stranger Things.” He regularly appears in films in supporting roles. However, the role of Fred Dukes in the movie X-Men. Beginning: Wolverine “Harbor failed to get it for the most prosaic reason: the producers were frightened off by his stomach.

According to David Harbor, he read the passage excellently and was practically approved for the role. He could not hide his delight – with happiness, the actor lifted his shirt and showed his stomach. After that, he was denied the role. In a personal conversation, the director admitted that the producers made a decision after seeing his excess weight: they were worried about the actor’s health. As a result, a rather fit Kevin Durant was taken on that very role.

Tyulin Shahin

Stars become hostages of their appearance even in their personal lives. Model and TV presenter Tyulin Shahin, who is called the Turkish Cindy Crawford, broke up with her husband because of bodyshaming on his part.

The star admitted that her husband, already in the middle of her pregnancy, began to press on the topic of excess weight, limited her food and made a plan for losing weight after giving birth. The Portuguese banker hoped that the well-known model would immediately return to its previous parameters. Tyulin could not stand the pressure and broke up with her husband.