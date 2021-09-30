Ryan Reynolds praised the horror movie A Quiet Place 2 starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Deadpool declares that he does not intend to remain silent! PS The film’s ratings and box office are impressive.

Card from the movie “A Quiet Place 2”

While we wait for “A Quiet Place 2”, the world premiere of the horror movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has already taken place. And then Ryan Reynolds left his review of the film.



The performer of the role of Deadpool in the eponymous dilogy shared his opinion on the sequel to the 2018 hit on Twitter. Reynolds recalled that he is friends with Krasinski, who is a director and screenwriter, and then praised his work. He says that he does not intend to be silent, although it is dangerous to make noise in the universe of the “Quiet Place”:

“My friend John Krasinski can silence me all he wants, but I’m not going to be silent about how good A Quiet Place 2 is. But I will not shout about it. It would be indecent. ”

– Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 28, 2021

In fact, many viewers and critics will agree with the actor’s opinion. Quiet Place 2 has very cool marks! At the time of this writing, the film has a 90% rating from critics and 94% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoes, on Metacritic – 71% and 7.9 points out of 10, on IMDb – 8.0 points out of 10, and on KinoPoisk – 7 , 2 points out of 10. And yes, Quiet Place 2 has already earned $ 4.8 million (the first part at the premiere grossed $ 4.3 million), and this is just the beginning.

Earlier Emily Blunt said that her husband John Krasinski conceived “A Quiet Place” as a trilogy. If the reception continues to be so warm, and “Quiet Place 2” raises a good box office, then there will definitely be a third film.

A Quiet Place 2 tells how the Abbott family will try to find a new safe place. The film also stars Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Millie Simmonds and Noah Joop.

“Quiet Place 2” will be released in Russian on June 3.

