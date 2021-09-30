Ryan Reynolds replicates scene from Just Friends rom-com in first TikTok video

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds registered on the short video service TikTok.

Its first video he posted on June 30, in which the actor “covered” the song I Swear RnB by All-4-One, repeating a scene from the rom-com “Just Friends” (2005), in which the actor played the successful music producer Chris Brenner, who accidentally returns to his hometown and confesses his feelings to school love Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). “I swear you will be disappointed with this account,” the actor signed the video. Tiktok has 21.2 million views, and the original scene from the film can be seen here …

In second tiktok an actor disguised as Deadpool takes a selfie in front of a mirror when his naked torso is hit by a jersey of Welshm Welsh football club, which Reynolds has gained along with actor Rob McElhenney. The title sponsor of the team is TikTok.

“The idea of ​​TikTok sponsoring a growing small club in North Wales was too good to resist. <...> I really think we will have a great partnership, because TikTok is joy and creativity, and at the same time, it is a platform for outsiders “, – told Reynolds Adweek.

@ wrexham_afc / Instagram

V third video Reynolds recorded a duet with McElhenney. He used fragments of it tiktoka , in which McElhenney, who starred in the television series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, “re-plays” the song I Wanna Sex You Up. In response to McElhenney’s repeated line A tick tock, ya don’t stop-stop, Reynolds says no. “There will be no duets here,” Reynolds signed the video.

Ryan Reynolds currently has 3.2 million subscribers. The actor’s three videos have been liked more than 5.4 million times.