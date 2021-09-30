Ryan Reynolds reveals how Deadpool met Korg

Ryan Reynolds is expected to debut as Deadpool at some point in Phase 4 of the MCU. It is known that the third part of the franchise, which Fox began, is currently being developed, but the possibilities allow the Chatty Mercenary to appear in the MCU before a new solo project. By the way, there have already been hints of this.

It is very important to note that the film “Deadpool 3“, Like its predecessors, will retain the” adult “rating R (18+). Ryan Reynolds is actively promoting the feed, which is reportedly under active development. At that time, in fact, Deadpool had already made his MCU debut in a rather extraordinary way: a promo video for a new comedy starring Reynolds “Main roller”Showed how Deadpool and Korg react to the new trailer.

Their interactions are just a small teaser of what Deadpool can give the MCU, and the other day the performer of the popular role revealed how this promo came about. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Reynold revealed how Disney gave the go-ahead for this scene to go online.

We created the scene with Deadpool and Korg at my company Maximum Effort Marketing. George Dewey and I wrote the script trying to figure out if we could get around Disney and say yes. We didn’t think they would do it because they gave up some other things, so we were in their territory to some extent. But they said yes. The next step was to ask Taika Waititi if he was ready for this, and of course he was. Because he is simply the greatest. We shot a scene, and this is probably the most expensive reaction ever.

A couple of years ago, many could not have imagined that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool would be part of the MCU, but thanks to these promo videos, we see that this is possible. And given the way the actor cares about the character, and given that a third film is in development, it’s obvious that we’ll see even more teasers like this in the future.

“Deadpool 3“Does not have a release date yet, while Taika Waititi will return to the role of Korg in the film”Thor: Love and Thunder“, Which will be released on May 5, 2022.