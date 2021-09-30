Ryan Reynolds talks about how he seduced Blake Lively

A couple of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loved by the public around the world. They got married on September 9, 2012 – and since then, harmony has reigned in their joint world. Yes, such that the spouses often tease each other, including in public. So Ryan Reynolds, being on the air of the podcast SmartLess, hosted by his colleagues (actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes), told how he “hunted” for his wife.

Ryan Reynolds in an interview with the SmartLess podcast:

“I met her in the darkest pit of the Universe – on the set of the movie” Green Lantern. ” Once, as if by chance, they crossed paths, kept in touch. And then I found out that she was going to Boston. I was also going to Boston. So I offered her to go together. And literally begged her to sleep with me. A week later I decided that we needed to buy a house And we bought it. “

Reynolds joked that he took the first step. To do this, the actor used a special cosmetic stick that caused tears, and then told Blake Lively the sad story of his life. Currently, the couple are raising three daughters – Betty is only one year old, Ines is already four, and James is six. At the same time, the actors have an agreement among themselves, which they try to comply with: not to work at the same time. If Blake Lively is shooting, then Reynolds rides with her to the site and sits with the children (respectively, and vice versa).