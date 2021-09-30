Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman: Hollywood’s Most Exemplary Family Men

Despite busy schedules, they always find time with their families.





Legion-Media

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds











Tom Hanks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep and Hugh Jackman believe that the best cure for all ailments and failures is the love and support of loved ones. And we have selected the best films with actors, which can be found in the online cinema KION.

Tom Hanks

Perhaps one of the strongest couples in Hollywood are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Their union is already 33 years old, they met on the set and immediately fell in love with each other. Hanks’ wife is also an actress. The couple, by the way, quite often starred in some films. An example is the legendary film Sleepless in Seattle, which tells an amazing love story that began with a letter from a boy who was trying to find his mom on the radio.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been married since 1997, during which time the couple had three children, whom they prefer to raise without the help of nannies. The personal life of the actress definitely has nothing to do with her heroine in “Sex and the City”, which had many short novels. However, Carrie Bradshaw’s style, attitude to friendship and outlook on life made her an object of imitation for many girls.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lovely have long been called the funniest couple in Hollywood. The couple are known for their playful attacks on each other on social media. Even the most touching words are necessarily accompanied by a few jokes. You can enjoy Ryan’s humor, for example, by watching the comedy “I Want It Like You”, where the actor played a bachelor and heartthrob, in whose life a very important job task suddenly appeared and three children at once.

Meryl Streep

The relationship between the Oscar-winning Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer is often the focus of media attention. The couple signed six months after the tragic death of the previous lover of the actress. Meryl always devoted a lot of time to her family, which, by the way, did not interfere with her career at all. The actress is a three-time Academy Award winner. The last statuette was awarded to Streep for his role in the biopic about the life of Margaret Thatcher, “The Iron Lady.”

Hugh Jackman

Despite the fact that Hugh Jackman’s wife is 13 years older than the actor, since 1996, mutual understanding and respect have reigned in their pair. Surprisingly, the couple also met on the set when Deborra-Lee was a famous actress and Hugh was just starting his career. And to enjoy Jackman’s acting talent, we recommend that you recall the exciting biographical drama about the birth of show business “The Greatest Showman”.