Sandra Bullock broke up with her lover because of a child

56-year-old actress Sandra Bullock again failed in her personal life: her beloved man, photographer Brian Randall, ran away from the aging actress. With the chosen one Bullock lived for about 5 years: for the first time Sandra and Brian met in the house of the actress. Then Sandra invited Randall to take beautiful pictures of her son Louis.

Later, Sandra herself said that Randall made an incredible impression on her, and the actress fell in love. For a long time, the couple did not advertise their relationship.

Thanks to conspiracy, they managed to keep the secret for a long 7 months. For the first time, lovers officially appeared on the red carpet of the thriller “Our Brand – Crisis”, and after a while Brian moved to Bullock.

The other day it became known that the boat of love crashed: the reason for this was the third child, whom Sandra decided to adopt. Then Bullock was sure that her beloved would support her idea, but the man was categorically against it, because he was worried about the mental state of Lila and Luis’s older children.

At some point, the tension reached a critical level: Randall announced that if Bullock did not change his decision about adoption, he would leave. And so it happened. Now the actress is alone again and is going through a difficult period in her life. Neither side informs whether reconciliation is possible, informs Gossipcop.

Author: Alina Krylova