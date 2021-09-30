Sandra Bullock’s personal life – Rambler / cinema

Sandra Bullock is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses in Hollywood. She is successfully engaged in production activities, owns a television company and a restaurant. Despite her age (now she is 56 years old), the actress looks young and radiant, so it is not surprising that even now men are staring at her. “Rambler” will tell about the bright and eventful personal life of the star.

After moving to New York, Sandra Bullock met with director Michael Mailer for a while. In the early 1990s, on the set of the film “Love Potion 9”, the actress met the actor Tate Donovan, with whom she began a whirlwind romance. Colleagues met for three years and even managed to get engaged, but eventually broke up.

From 1996 to 1998, Bullock was in a relationship with actor Matthew McConaughey, her co-star in the film “Time to Kill,” and later switched to rock singer Bob Schneider – his song became the soundtrack to the movie “Miss Congeniality”.

After parting with Bob, the actress began to appear in public with Ryan Gosling, who is 17 years younger than her. They met in 2011 on the set of Murder Countdown. But complex work schedules do not contribute to the strengthening of family happiness – after a year and a half, the actors broke up.