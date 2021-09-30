Sandro Schwartz spoke about the upcoming match between Dynamo and Wings of the Soviets

Head coach of Dynamo Moscow Sandro Schwartz expressed his opinion on the eve of the RPL round 10 match with Wings of the Soviets.

“We approach the match with Krylya seriously and responsibly. This is a very high-quality opponent, Krylia played disciplined defense against Zenit, but there are players with high individual skill, they can play well on the flanks, these are high-speed guys. Krylia also has a goal-driven striker. It is important to play reliably on the defensive.

Their scheme has not changed much since last season, and there are not very many newcomers. For us, “Wings” is an understandable opponent. We have learned lessons from the defeat in the Russian Cup, so we are waiting for another game, we will succeed. Emotionally, that defeat was painful, the goal was to reach the Cup semi-finals. We came to our senses for two days. Now I would not compare that defeat and the match on Saturday. We are playing at home, the team is in good shape – we want to take three points.

Shunin trained on Monday in the general group, let’s see what form he will be in – the question of whether he will play is open. Lesovoy and Laxalt will not be able to play, “the Championship correspondent Maxim Pakhomov reports to Schwartz.

Let us remind you that the Dynamo – Wings of the Soviets match will take place on October 2. The referee’s starting whistle will sound at 16:30 Moscow time.