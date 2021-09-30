“Saw”, Jolie, the second “Peter Rabbit”, family drama – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A review of the new products of wide distribution: “Saw” with the cops and Samuel L. Jackson, Angelina Jolie on fire, Bruce Willis in a bad action movie, Svetlana Khodchenkova in a divorce, rabbits in the city, Tim Roth at the piano.

“Saw: Spiral”

Relaunch of the cult series, in which John Kramer no longer exists, but his work lives on. A certain imitator, in the same manner, with the use of ingenious trap devices, deals with the cops, the protagonist’s colleagues. And he, together with his partner, undertakes to catch the murderer. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. At the helm is Darren Lynn Bousman, second to fourth in Saws. Changes in comparison with previous films are noticeable both in visual style (not always for the better) and in content. Much attention is paid to the actual problem of corruption and arbitrariness in the authorities, there is a strong genre bias towards police thrillers and – unexpectedly – comedies. But at the same time, everything for which “Saw” is loved and appreciated (with the exception of the mask that has undergone a radical rebranding) has been carefully preserved and even improved somewhere. The effects, at least, are made purely for the sight. (Review)

“Those who wish me death”

Angelina Jolie plays a brave employee of the forest fire service, after one tragedy and, as a result, overwhelmed with psychological tests, she is exiled to a watchtower. She turns around from this tower, goes for a walk and meets a boy who has just become an orphan, whom two unprincipled killers are looking for in order to kill and take away an important piece of paper. And the killers, in the process of searching, still stumble upon a local policeman and his pregnant wife. And the forest is set on fire. So that life does not seem like honey to anyone. Such a wicked mess: Jolie and the boy run around, dodging lightning (yes, lightning more!) And fiery tsunamis, the killers are furious, the police officer’s pregnant wife fights back. Taylor Sheridan, creator of At Any Cost and Windy River, among others, keeps the mark. Not transcendental qualities, but very skillfully, conscientiously made a thriller, dynamic, impudent and moderately inventive. In addition, the actors are good: in addition to Jolie, here are John Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult.

“Tell her”

A small family drama about a 10-year-old boy, whose mom and dad parted ways and so hate each other that they prefer to communicate with each other through him, passing it on to each other every time with new attitudes. Why the nerves and psyche of the child are under severe stress. But this is only the first part of the film. And she’s pretty good. Realistic, emotional. Then comes the second part of the film, where the same kid moves with his mother to America and tries to join the local peer society there. And this part is, to put it mildly, controversial. Including because it features mostly disgustingly playing children. And because most of the scenes in different, but invariably vulgar examples demonstrate the difference between the Russian and American mentality. Say, we have such a wide soul, and they are soulless pragmatic hypocrites there. But Svetlana Khodchenkova is permanently beautiful. (Review)

“Peter Rabbit 2”

A problematic rabbit with the manners of an inveterate misanthrope is sent from the farm to the city, where he is given a new vast space for active sabotage. There he sniffs with a company of street animals-hooligans and goes all out. However, the consequences of illegal adventures make the eared one think about basic values. And this, it seems, reflected the reaction of the creators of the franchise to a rather harsh reprimand from critics, received by the first film, where the moral character of the protagonist raised serious questions. In the second part, in this regard, the writers do not miss the opportunity to mock the lips of the writer Beatrice Potter (Rose Byrne) and her eternally indignant companion Thomas (the wonderful Donal Gleeson). Well, this is commendable, although it is still better for children to watch this frankly postmodern action, even if it is sweetly realized to the point of insidiousness, together with their parents.

“Bamsi the Bear and the Sorceress’s Daughter”

But the second full-length cartoon about the Swedish miracle bear can be shown to kids with peace of mind: Bamsi and his literally motley party will not teach the bad young generation. This time they confront a gang of greedy mice who are ready to flood an entire village for profit. In the allies of the forces of good, the lynx-witch is declared, which by her example demonstrates the inadmissibility of stereotypical judgments. Simple, cute, harmless – and, as before, beautifully drawn, with a tangible influence from the legacy of Jon Bauer. In Sweden, the triquel has already appeared, which, presumably, will reach us a little later. And good.

“Star frontier”

The military, using teleportation, are sent to another planet to fight a hostile life form that enslaves human bodies in order to … Yes, however, what’s the difference, why. Those who do not remember the name of the recently released fantastic action movie “The Breach” with Bruce Willis, may decide that it was again he, by some misunderstanding, ended up in our box office. Those who remember might think that this is his sequel. No, this is not a sequel, although there really is a lot in common: the director and co-screenwriter of Star Frontier took part in the creation of the plot of Gaps, and both tapes are an example of obscure cheap space fiction, which is impossible to watch without laughter and tears. And, of course, Bruce Willis, who continues to nail palm-length nails into the coffin of his once glorious career.

“The Legend of the Pianist”

A restored version of the tale by Giuseppe Tornatore about a boy brought up by the staff of an ocean liner, who somehow learned to play the piano better than anyone in the world, which he did all his life, never going ashore. One of those films that are made to please everyone. Especially young ladies. Although callous critics did not receive him very warmly at one time, he gained love and honor among the people, despite the protraction (the full version lasts almost three hours) and excessive tears. From the objective merits – one of the best roles of Tim Roth, wonderful music and inhumanly beautiful Melanie Thierry.

“Great-grandmother of easy virtue. Beginning”

We already warned undecided viewers last time, and conjured compatriots before, but it does not help – the third part of the monstrous “comedy” franchise of Marius Weisberg became the leader of the box office last week. So let’s try to urge those who are still about to go to this nasty potpourri of classic drag queen movies again: stop! Obviously, after the release of the first part, its creators decided (erroneously) that it was not horrible enough, and in the second, to Alexander Revve, walking in women’s outfits, they added, among other things, Mikhail Galustyan and Dmitry Nagiyev. And the third – a prequel to the twisted-eyed saga – was also made a pseudo-remake of “Gentlemen of Fortune” interspersed with a parody of spy thrillers in the setting of the USSR in the eighties. With the unchanging Alexander Revva in women’s outfits, Galustyan prancing in underwear, kissing the protagonist with a disguised “Brezhnev” and so on. Just imagine how bad it is and stop thinking inappropriately.

Also on the screens: the drama with Serebryakov “Ivan’s happiness”; new film by Alexander Mindadze “Parquet”; Yakut thriller “Closure”; korean music drama The box…