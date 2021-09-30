Scandals, intrigues and coronavirus: the trailer for the series “Morning Show”

Season 2 of The Morning Show will be streaming Apple TV + on September 17th. In the new trailer, which was presented the day before, the authors of the series reveal in more detail what awaits viewers in the continuation of the story. As it turned out, the affairs of the fictional American TV channel UBA are not going so smoothly – ratings are falling, the team is torn apart by scandals. Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon, does not seem to be up to the task. And while UBA chief executive Corey Allison (Billy Crudup) is on her side, he turns to Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who left The Morning Show, for help. From the conversations of the channel employees, we learn that the toxic situation has not disappeared anywhere – the sex scandal was not the only problem that needed to be solved. Now the issue of racist sentiments (including the BLM movement) will come to the fore.

The trailer featured two new cast members, Greta Lee and Julianne Margulis. The first plays the role of IT prodigy Stella Buck, and the second plays Laura Peterson, the new UBA news anchor.

Filming for the second season of The Morning Show started in early 2020, but had to be stopped because of the covid. The authors of the series were forced to rework the scripts already written in order to fit into them the theme of the outbreak of the pandemic.