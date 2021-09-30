Sergey Shumakov answered the question why it was hard for him to work with Hartley at Avangard

Avtomobilist forward Sergey Shumakov told about the exchange from “Vanguard”.

“I really asked for an exchange from Avangard myself last season. We spoke with the management, with Hartley. Everything is fine, without swearing, parted on a good note, understood each other. Why was it hard with Hartley? Probably, we are just different people. Dissatisfaction can be expressed not only by the coach, but also by the hockey player. I think this is normal. I will not say that we had some kind of constant conflicts with him, worked together and worked. But any player can have such a situation.

When you are really trusted, you can feel it. You go out in the majority, in important sections of the game, and this gives confidence. It turns out more and more, it goes by itself. And when they began to trust less, because of this, it was not possible to give a result. I stopped playing a lot, only 10 minutes per match. And in modern hockey during this time it is very difficult to do something. All the more so without the majority. Hockey is now – one solid majority. You score in it – you win, no – you lose.

Yes, they talked to me why they cut the time. But the Avangard coaching staff had their own views on the situation. That is why we parted, ”Shumakov said in an exclusive conversation with the correspondent of the“ Championship ”Lev Lukin.