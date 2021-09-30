Several bad guys. Jack Nicholson’s 10 Heroes – From Bad to Ugly | Cinema

The central storyline of James L. Brooks’ dramedy is the close but far from simple relationship between mother and daughter, Aurora and Emma Greenway. Nicholson appears here in a secondary role – he plays Aurora’s charismatic neighbor, a former astronaut who brightens up her loneliness when an adult daughter moves with her family to another state. Garrett is an unceremonious, uncouth womanizer and drinker. Only now, firstly, it’s fun with him, and secondly and most importantly, he turns out to be a reliable support for the heroine in difficult moments. This is perhaps one of the most lovable characters in Nicholson, who is easily forgiven for all his small flaws.

An unexpectedly touching performance brought the actor his second Oscar. In total, the picture won in five nominations (including best film), became a box office hit and marked the beginning of Nicholson’s new role as a rom-com hero.

It Can’t Be Better is the second collaboration between director James L. Brooks and Nicholson, which culminated in Jack’s third Oscar. In a rather unassuming but lovable rom-com, he plays a writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

However, the presence of a diagnosis does not justify the fact that sometimes Melvin just behaves like a pig, especially towards his neighbor, the artist and homosexual Simon. However, the hero is not completely hopeless – when Simon gets to the hospital, he begins to take care of his dog, even if he grumbles endlessly with displeasure about this. He also helps the waitress Carol from his favorite restaurant at first for selfish reasons. However, the gradually awakening love for the girl, communication with Simon and, of course, the beneficial effects of the dog turn Melvin into a really good person.

One of Nicholson’s most famous heroes has a lot to dislike. This is an unbalanced and caustic player, a criminal and a rowdy, feigning a mental disorder in order to serve more than a well-deserved term in a hospital instead of jail. However, the actor endows him with real warmth, impudent charm, shameless love of life and such indestructible inner freedom that it is impossible not to love McMurphy.

Once in a psychiatric hospital, which turns out to be worse than a prison – the patients here are deprived of the last remnants of human dignity – he inspires and supports his comrades and challenges the soulless system. His rebellion, as fearless as it is doomed, ends tragically for himself, but instills in others confidence in their own strengths, so McMurphy’s sacrifice does not seem in vain.

The mysterious stranger, disturbing the peace of a small New England town where three girlfriends are bored without male attention, is technically the baddest guy of all. Indeed, behind a pseudonym, which for some reason instantly evaporates from the memory of those who meet with him, there is no other than the devil himself. However, in George Miller’s black comedy, Satan is not going to make an apocalypse. He just wants to be loved – the very three beauties who made him materialize with their collective dream of an ideal man. And the man does not disappoint at first – he is charming, gallant and damn good in bed.

Alas, as often happens in life, when women decide to end a relationship, the true nature of the ideal lover is revealed, and he begins to behave in a completely un-gentlemanly way.

In the convoluted waterway of Los Angeles, Roman Polanski’s neo-noir is played by Nicholson as a private detective. He resembles the heroes of classic “black films” like Philip Marlowe or Sam Spade, but of a completely different breed. If those, in spite of everything they were “lucky” to encounter, observed an unspoken code of honor in life and work, then Gittes is a rather slippery type, and his cynicism is not at all feigned. He is cowardly, not too scrupulous in choosing orders, does not hesitate to drag the client into bed, and if they hit him in the face (which happens quite often), then almost always for the cause. The director emphasizes the hero’s weaknesses, now and then putting him in ridiculous situations and forcing him to spend half the film with a plaster on his nose.

Nevertheless, Gittes is smart, tenacious and does not back down, even when a simple case of adultery turns into a dangerous corruption scandal involving the powerful.

What happens if you combine in one film an honest look at the mafia-family showdown in the spirit of the Sopranos and a plot reminiscent of Mr. and Mrs. Smith? Perhaps just such a black crime comedy like the film by John Houston, in which Nicholson played a dumb assassin in the service of the mafia.

To his misfortune, Charlie falls in love with a beautiful blonde, marries her, and only after the wedding finds out that she is his colleague, moreover, having received an order for his head. An unlucky killer has to collect the remnants of his poor mind in order to get out of this uncomfortable situation. It is further complicated by the fact that the don’s daughter, with whom he once had an affair, is still not indifferent to him. Nicholson plays Charlie with adorable irony and mischief, clearly taking great pleasure in his role and infecting the viewer with it.

Another neo-noir in Nicholson’s filmography. Another character whose weaknesses of character, multiplied by the irresistible force of circumstances, lead to disastrous consequences. However, why is it irresistible?

Former felon and vagabond Frank Chambers has a choice at every turn. And he does it – always in favor of the worst option. After his release from prison, he got a job as a handyman in a roadside diner and started a stormy, erotic-charged affair with the owner’s wife. And if in the previous film adaptation of James M. Kane’s novel, filmed in 1946, a woman was the initiator of the murder of her annoying husband, then in Bob Raifelson’s film it is Frank, who is both weak-willed and cruel (the most dangerous combination), becomes the leader in the relationship, and Cora follows him, led by animal attraction.

Nicholson played Batman’s main antagonist long before Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix – and how he did it! In the late 1980s, the participation of major stars (and even with two Oscars) in comic books was considered rather unusual. However, it was Nicholson, and not much less famous at the time Michael Keaton, who was the main and highest paid star in Tim Burton’s film.

He worked out his fee to the fullest, investing in the performance of the role of the Joker as much frenzied energy as in his roles in serious films. He was inspired by images of cartoon villains from TV shows of the 1960s, but Nicholson twisted both caricature and villainy of his character by 200%. He was funny, scary, manic insane and just really, really bad, without any childhood trauma or social conditions – the perfect villain for the perfect hero.

In the court drama by Rob Reiner, based on the debut script by Aaron Sorkin, Nicholson has a very small role. However, barely appearing on the screen, his ferocious Colonel Jessep gives the order for non-statutory punishment of the young soldier to his colleagues and completely steals the film from the main character – honest and correct military lawyer Daniel Caffey played by Tom Cruise.

There are no special psychological depths in this role. Jessep is an all-metal soldier who treats his subordinates like cogs in a well-oiled army machine, and instead of a heart he has a rather peculiar idea of ​​military honor. However, Nicholson’s explosive play made this character one of the most memorable roles in the gallery, and Jessep’s phrase “It’s too tough for you!” ranked 29th on the American Film Institute’s 100 Most Famous Film Quotes.

As you know, Stephen King met with hostility this adaptation of his novel and for many years remembers it with an unkind word at every convenient and not very occasion.

One of his main grievances against Stanley Kubrick was his portrayal of Jack Torrance, a failed writer who takes a job as a winter caretaker at the Overlook Hotel closed for the off-season and moves there with his wife and son. If in the book Jack was, in fact, a good person who left alcohol addiction and anger management problems in the past, then in the film he is self-centered, cruel, and, apparently, a domestic abuser from the very beginning. It is not a demonic hotel that turns him into a monster: the darkness lurks in Jack from the very beginning, but isolation and impunity release it outside. And whatever King thinks, it’s this emphasis on the psychological rather than the supernatural nature of evil that makes The Shining so scary.