Shumakov: “I don’t know if Panin considers himself to be guilty of that clash, but he apologized”

Avtomobilist forward Sergey Shumakov spoke about the collision with the defender of “Salavat Yulaev” Grigory Panin, after which he was injured.

– Last season you also started off great at Avangard, and then went out sharply. What happened?

– They began to trust less. Because of this, it was not possible to give a result. I stopped playing a lot, only 10 minutes per match. And in modern hockey during this time it is very difficult to do something. All the more so without the majority. Hockey is now – one solid majority. You score in it – you win, no – you lose.

– Did they explain to you why they cut the playing time?

– Yes, we did. But the Avangard coaching staff had their own views on the situation. Therefore, we parted.

– Maybe that episode with Panin broke you?

– No, what are these injuries! Not the first time, no one is immune from them. I already know how to deal with it.

– Didn’t it joke that none of the partners stood up?

– No, I don’t take this episode into account at all. It was and it was. The only thing that was hard was lying at home with a concussion for two weeks.

– Did Panin apologize after that episode?

– Yes, he wrote, apologized. I do not know if he considers himself to be guilty in that moment, but he apologized, – reports Shumakov’s words “Championship”.

