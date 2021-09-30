Singer Rihanna has become a billionaire | EconomistUA

The fortune of the American singer Rihanna exceeded $ 1 billion. She is now the richest female musician in the world according to Forbes magazine.

It is reported by the BBC.

The pop star’s asset value is estimated at $ 1.7 billion. Of that amount, roughly $ 1.4 billion is the value of her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty.

The rest of the star’s fortune consists primarily of the value of the lingerie company Savage x Fenty, worth approximately $ 270 million, as well as its income from music and acting.

Now only TV presenter Oprah Winfrey is richer in show business than Rihanna.

Rihanna – real name Robin Fenty – launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in partnership with LVMH. She proposed an unprecedented solution for that time – to increase the number of shades of the foundation to 40. Thus, the cosmetic brand became available for “any type of woman.”

This further led to the so-called “Fenty effect” when competing brands expanded their range of shades for their own beauty products.

According to LVMH, the line generated more than $ 550 million in annual revenue.

