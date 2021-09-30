Sophia Loren, Catherine Deneuve and other actresses in their youth and now. Photo comparison

Hollywood stars know how to age beautifully. In this they are helped not only by expensive procedures, but also available to everyone – proper sleep, healthy food and exercise.

The actresses from this collection do not hesitate to say how old they are, because one can only be proud of that: some celebrities have remained feminine and attractive even after 60. OBOZREVATEL has collected photos of how famous actresses looked in their youth, at the peak of their popularity, and how they look now.

Oscar-winning Meryl Streep is one of those stars who manages to always look elegant and feminine, even in the simplest clothes. At the same time, the actress is not fond of plastic and does not even go on diets. In her “over 70”, Meryl is not shy about going out in dresses with a neckline and in experimental outfits made of feathers and rhinestones.

Fans are sure that Sharon Stone knows the secret of eternal youth. Once, in an interview with an English magazine, she said that after 50, life begins anew and you should not do idleness and play golf in your yard. According to the actress, it’s time to fall in love again and change jobs.

86-year-old Sophia Loren, even at such a respectable age, manages to drive men crazy. The age of a woman is often given away by her neck and décolleté – Sophie still allows herself quite open dresses in which she looks great. The actress eats a Mediterranean diet and sleeps a lot – that’s the whole secret of her fresh appearance.

American actress, winner of two Oscars and creator of aerobics Jane Fonda is a truly unique person. Even at 83 years old, the language will not turn to call her a grandmother. She even now wears tight dresses and carefully keeps her waist from unnecessary sweets. In addition, the actress still regularly does aerobics.

The French actress and singer is a great example of a woman becoming more attractive and charming with age. Her dressing style is the epitome of Parisian style.

The star of the movie saga “Aliens” has never been considered a written beauty and a sex symbol in Hollywood. In addition, she became an actress to overcome her childhood complexes. Her mother always instilled in Sigourney to be a gray mouse so that she would not become arrogant. Now Weaver has changed her attitude towards herself and looks at beauty in a different way.

Beauty is when a woman is comfortable with her face. My face is a canvas. And now he is more interesting than ever. Life should leave marks on people – that is the nature of things.

Favorite film partner Adriano Celentano, luxurious Ornella Muti and in adulthood knows how to let such mischievous devils with her temperamental Italian look that the men around her get hot. She has been acting in films since the age of 14 and is still considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet. This status helps her to maintain, at 66, the absence of bad habits, gymnastics and healthy sleep.

